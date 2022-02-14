DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with the Dallas Police Department are asking for help from the public finding a missing elderly woman.
Ethel Burrell was last seen on February 14 around 8:45 a.m.. She was driving a silver 2017 Toyota Avalon — with the Texas license plate 4NWKV — in the 2700 block of Duncanville Road.
Ethel Burrell is described as a 73-year-old Black female who stands 5 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has mostly white hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.