DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are investigating after a woman was found shot and lying face down in the street over the weekend.
It was just after 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 13 when Dallas police officers were called to the 8800 block of Fair Oaks Crossing, at Whitehurst Drive. It was there police found the 61 year old woman. Officials say she was still moving, but was unresponsive.
Dallas Fire Rescue arrived and determined the woman had been shot several times. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but died from her injuries. Investigators say the woman was shot in the upper torso by a rifle.
Police don’t know the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting and say their investigation is ongoing.
Detectives are asking that anyone who has information about the shooting or the victim contact Homicide Detective Jacob White at 214-671-3690 or by sending him an email.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.