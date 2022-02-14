WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters responded to a large grass fire in Wise County on Monday, Feb. 14.
It was burning off FM 4698 and CR 51 east of Eugene Airport near Boyd.
What is believed to be an unoccupied house caught fire shortly before 4:00 p.m.
At one point more than a dozen horses could be seen running near the area.
The Paradise Fire Department is on the scene along with the Tarrant County Fire Marshal and the Fort Worth Fire Department.
The smoke could be seen in Fort Worth.
“Man you couldn’t get within 150 feet of it. It was that hot,” said Granville Martin who was near where the fire was burning. “I mean, a couple of my guys tried to help with a water hose and a metal fire extinguisher but you could only get so close because it was that hot.”
North Texas is under an elevated fire danger due to warm, dry and windy weather.