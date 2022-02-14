HIGHLAND PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Highland Park’s own Matthew Stafford won his first Super Bowl ring as the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in a 23-20 thriller of a game on Sunday, Feb. 13.
Many fans were excited to see the Rams and Stafford win.
“He went to school here and that’s where my grandkids go so that’s kind of exciting,” said fan Lorraine Johnson.
“Very exciting, everybody they love it. They come into my store and they’re telling me this morning they said the Highland Park boy win,” said Demtreos Velis who owns store in Highland Park. “I was so happy and my granddaughters they were jumping up and down.”
The Scots Shop at the Highland Park High School sold out of its “Scots for Stafford” shirts as they sold over 3,000 of them.
With demand high, they hope to get another shipment soon.
Former Stafford high school teammate Reid Prince told CBS 11 News he watched the Super Bowl very intently.
“I haven’t been that nervous watching a football game in a long time,” said Prince. “It’s just exciting for him to have, I’m excited for him and his family that he’s worked so hard for to be able to reach that and bring home the Lombardi.”