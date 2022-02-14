HILLSBORO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In the aftermath of the devastating February 2021 winter storm that impacted the entire state, the federal government told Texans in cases where insurance did not pay to repair damage caused from the storm, FEMA would help.

The federal agency provided financial assistance for nearly 60,000 Texans impacted from last winter’s storm, totaling more than $195 million in aid.

However, a CBS 11 I-Team investigation also found thousands of Texans did not get the help they believed they deserved.

According to the federal agency, 7,910 applicants filed an appeal with FEMA for either being denied assistance or for being underfunded.

Raul Dominguez of Hill County was one of those who appealed.

When last year’s winter storm sent temperatures to record lows, Dominguez’s water well froze and collapsed.

“It broke,” he explained. “There was no way to fix it. They couldn’t even bring it out.”

For the next 20 days, Dominguez said he and his wife went down to a nearby creek and filled up five-gallon buckets with water just so they could shower and flush the toilet.

“We were desperate. We needed water,” he said.

Dominguez had insurance on his well, but it only covered for damage caused by fires and lighting strikes – not freezes.

A new well would have cost Dominguez $20,000 to $30,000 out of pocket.

Plus, it would have been months before it could be done.

On the edge of his property, Dominguez had an old unused water meter he thought he might be able to tap into to get water.

With professional plumbers were booked for weeks with jobs repairing all the busted pipes, the retired Hill County resident, with no plumbing experience, purchased PVC pipe and did the job himself.

“It was 20-foot pieces – one by one – for more than a half mile,” Dominguez explained. “I had no idea if it would work but when we turned on the water, we were the happiest people on earth.”

Dominguez said he heard on local TV news how FEMA was offering financial assistance for repairs not covered by insurance, so he gathered up all his receipts and applied online.

Two months later, FEMA sent Dominguez a check for $147.15. He applied for $14,000 in aid.

“There was no explanation as to how they came up with $147 so I appealed,” he said.

Dominguez said ten months later he is still waiting on an explanation from FEMA.

“Every month I send it in again and I get the same answer. ‘Yes, we received it. FEMA will be in touch with you,’” he said. “It’s very frustrating.”

FEMA officials did not comment on Dominguez’s case, but an agency spokesperson said some appeal cases are still being reviewed now more than a year since last winter’s freeze.

The FEMA spokesperson also told the CBS 11 I-Team, “FEMA assistance is not a substitute for insurance and cannot pay for all losses caused by a disaster.”

The federal government listed among the most common reason people were ineligible for assistance was, “the damage was not sufficient.”

“They just don’t care,” Dominguez said. “You hear it all the time. There was a tornado or there was a hurricane or there was a big disaster, FEMA will take care of you. Really? Just call me.”