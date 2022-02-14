FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 meteorologists are calling a First Alert Weather Day for late Wednesday, Feb. 16 into Thursday morning, Feb. 17.
We have a strong southerly flow at the surface that brings in warm and moist air to North Texas.
Cloud cover, rain and storms increase through the day on Wednesday.
The main threat for storms will be late Wednesday into Thursday morning.
A strong cold front will pass through North Texas and ahead of if we could see a line of storms developing and moving east.
The main threats are damaging winds and large hail.
We are confident on the threat of rain and storms, the timing of the cold front passing overnight but we are less confident at this time of the strength of the CAP.
This could limit our storm development.
However, now is the time to brush off your severe weather plan.