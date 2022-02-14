PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time, Texans will be able to look in live 24 hours a day to see where ballots are stored and counted.

It’s part of the changes made since the state legislature created more transparency to combat election mistrust.

The rooms where ballots are counted, the hallways where they are moved through and the secured areas they are stored are empty now, but already under live surveillance in Tarrant and Denton Counties with Collin County planning to turn on its streaming cameras on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

“All of those areas have to be under a live stream video it’s usually going to start about two weeks before the election,” said Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet.

Sherbet is referring to a new state law that requires counties with more than 100,000 residents to allow 24-hour visual public access to any place ballots are tabulated or stored.

Cameras are not allowed to show polling places or people voting but it’s an effort to ensure election integrity.

It’s one of the changes as North Texans headed to cast ballots on the first day of early voting for the March 1 Texas primary.

In Collin County on Monday, Feb. 14, 4,400 people voted.

“That’s a good turnout for day one,” said Sherbet. “It’s not an exceptionally high turnout but it’s a good turnout. First day of early voting is always one of the heaviest days of early voting.”

Sherbet says ID requirements and voting methods are the same as previous elections but some affidavits have changed.

The cameras will be online for two to three weeks after Election Day.

By that time every ballot will have been counted right before the eyes of voters.