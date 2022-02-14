DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas firefighters battled a two-alarm apartment fire in far North Dallas on Monday afternoon, Feb. 14.
Heavy flames were showing as crews arrived a the apartment complex at 2525 Players Court around 2:00 p.m.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, but not before extensive damage, including a partial roof collapse.
There were a total of 16 units in the apartment building, but investigators are still in the process of determining how many suffered fire damage.
There was one resident taken to a local hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.
It’s not yet clear how many residents are displaced because of the fire.
There is no word yet what might have caused the fire.