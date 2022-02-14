CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas firefighters battled a two-alarm apartment fire in far North Dallas on Monday afternoon, Feb. 14.

Dallas apartment fire (Chopper 11)

Heavy flames were showing as crews arrived a the apartment complex at 2525 Players Court around 2:00 p.m.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, but not before extensive damage, including a partial roof collapse.

There were a total of 16 units in the apartment building, but investigators are still in the process of determining how many suffered fire damage.

There was one resident taken to a local hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not yet clear how many residents are displaced because of the fire.

Dallas apartment fire (Chopper 11)

There is no word yet what might have caused the fire.

