KATY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were injured in a shooting Tuesday night, Feb. 15.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called it an officer-involved shooting at a home in Katy, northwest of Houston.

The deputies’ injuries are non-life threatening.

Authorities later confirmed that the suspect involved had been shot and later died.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

