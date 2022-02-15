KATY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were injured in a shooting Tuesday night, Feb. 15.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called it an officer-involved shooting at a home in Katy, northwest of Houston.
Headed to an Officer-Involved shooting scene at the 6600 blk of Amberfield Ln. Preliminary info: suspect may be down and two deputies may have been struck, Scene is active. No other details. Please pray for our deputies. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/TqIlXG98lI
— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 16, 2022
The deputies’ injuries are non-life threatening.
Authorities later confirmed that the suspect involved had been shot and later died.
It’s not yet clear what led up to the shooting.