KENNEDALE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters from multiple North Texas fire departments are in Kennedale working to put out a large 3-alarm grass fire Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 15.

It’s happening in southern Tarrant County near E. Kennedale Pkwy. at Little School Road not far from a site where there are propane tanks.

The section of highway bordering the fire is shut down.

There is no word on any injuries, but at least one structure burned at Riley Machine and Welding in the 800 block of Kennedale Pkwy.

At one point, there were some very loud pops and bangs coming from one of the buildings, CBS 11 photojournalist Billy Sexton said from the scene at 4:00 p.m.

The city of Kennedale is urging residents who live and/or work near the area that is burning that if they need to evacuate, the Senior Center, at 420 Corry A. Edwards, is open to the public until the fire is contained.

If you are told to or would prefer to evacuate your residence or business, the Senior Center, at 420 Corry A. Edwards, is open to the public until the fire is contained. Photo: CBS DFW Chopper 11 pic.twitter.com/BqXx05DAGl — K E N N E D A L E (@CityofKennedale) February 15, 2022

The Texas A&M Forest Service warned wildfire activity was expected to increase through Wednesday as an active weather pattern aligns with dry vegetation across the landscape.

During the past seven days, state and local resources responded to 176 wildfires that burned 8,418.

Grass fires were also burning in Hood and Erath Counties Tuesday afternoon.

The Texas A&M Forest Service dropped water from an airplane near Morgan Mill.