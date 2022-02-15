FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — On February 15 Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes is set to present a violent crime strategy to city councilmembers. The meeting comes after a string of recent murders in the city.
In just the past four weeks, four teens have been shot and killed in Fort Worth. Police are still searching for the person they believe is responsible for two of those deaths, that occurred at a party over the weekend.
Chief Noakes has only been in his role since last January. His current crime plan does not involve officer visibility through Fort Worth neighborhoods, but instead uses data such as cameras and license plate readers to identify criminals.
He says part of that approach was him recognizing the sometimes fragile relationships between cops and their communities.
"We're not out there trying to just make any arrest we can. We're focusing on the violent crime problem itself, so the people we've been arresting are the people actually contributing to the problem," Noakes told CBS 11 News in an interview last summer.
During that same interview Noakes told us his plan was to increase the use of intelligence this year.