By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A year after Ashley Moore, 42, was found dead in a wooded area in the 8100 block of Clark Road, police are asking the public for help finding her killer.

Police need your help finding who killed Ashley Moore. (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Moore’s body was found in southern Dallas on February 12, 2021.

If anyone has information regarding Moore’s death or knows her whereabouts and associates prior to then, please contact Detective D. Chaney, at 214.283.4804 or at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number is 025935-2021.

