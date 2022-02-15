HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Texas gymnast Simone Biles has added more jewelry to her collection…. but this time it’s not an Olympic medal.

Instead of the precious metal it was all sparkling gemstones as her boyfriend — NFL player Jonathan Owens — proposed.

Apparently Owens popped the question as a surprise on Valentine’s Day and Biles said yes!

On Tuesday Biles, 24, posted on social media that she, “WOKE UP A FIANCÉE.”

WOKE UP A FIANCÉE 💍💍😭 I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married! 🕊🤎@jjowens_3 pic.twitter.com/BcrWvhEE38 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 15, 2022

Biles shared pictures of Owens on one knee and wrote in the caption “The easiest yes… You’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married!” Owens commented on her post, writing: ‘Ready for forever with you.’

Photos of the ring show an oval-shaped center stone and a diamond inlaid band.

The seven-time medalist and the Houston Texans football player started dating right before the pandemic.

In 2021 Owens told Texas Monthly the shutdown allowed the couple to really get to know each other and create a strong bond.