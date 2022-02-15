NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dr. Georgeanne Warnock serves as a substitute teacher in Terrell Independent School District classrooms once a week. She says it’s her way of pitching in, in the midst of a shortage of educators that is plaguing the teaching industry.
Dr. Warnock has earned the title ‘Subbing Superintendent’ and has detailed her experiences with regular videos on TikTok where she has amassed almost 40,000 followers.
The North Texas administrator has also received support from around the nation, including messages from educators complimenting her on stepping up in a way that goes above and beyond. She’s even received a message asking her for an application.
Dr. Warnock hopes others follow her lead in a time when at least 10 Texas superintendents are parting ways with their districts (for one reason or another). She says this dark cloud over the field of education will give way to a sunny outlook sooner than most people believe.