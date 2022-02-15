EUTAW, Ala. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas man is facing drug charges in Alabama after officials say they found heroin hidden inside batteries in a car he was driving.
During a traffic stop on February 10 officers say they found more than 12 kilograms of heroin hidden inside Duralast vehicle batteries. The man, who has not been identified, was charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute.
Drug task force agents stopped the man’s vehicle on Interstate 20/59 in Greene County for speeding and following to closely, federal court records show.
Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Quinn Harris said the man gave them permission to search the vehicle, and officers spotted three spare batteries in the rear of the vehicle.
Officers used a portable X-Ray machine to scan the batteries and found anomalies inside, Harris said.
Batteries are commonly used to smuggle drugs in the U.S., authorities said.
