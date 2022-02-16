DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas are investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of East Overton Road that left one person dead and another injured.

It was just before 2:00 p.m. on February 15 when officers were called to the area where two men had been shot. Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals — one by private vehicle, the other by Dallas Fire and Rescue.

The man taken to the hospital by ambulance later died from his injuries. The other remains hospitalized and is said to be stable.

Police say there was an unknown person, in an orange-colored Dodge Charger, who was firing shots from the vehicle. But investigators say it’s unclear if that individual is responsible for causing the death of the victim.

Right now, detectives are hoping someone has information about the incident, the victims, or the person who pulled the trigger. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or by sending an email to him at city hall.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.