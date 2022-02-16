DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A federal magistrate judge has detained a Dallas man on a charge of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon weeks after being arrested for selling a gun to a British national who held four people hostage at a Colleyville synagogue.

At a court hearing Wednesday morning, Feb. 16, a federal prosecutor portrayed Henry Williams as being so notorious on the streets of Dallas for selling stolen guns, that Malik Akram was able to get his phone number soon after arriving in North Texas.

FBI agent Taylor Page testified Williams admitted to selling Akram a pistol January 13 near his home in South Dallas for $150, and that Akram wanted to buy a machine gun with as many bullets as possible so he could intimidate someone who owed him money.

According to Page, Williams said Akram also wanted to buy meth and cocaine.

Two days later, Page said Akram went to Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville.

Two of the hostages, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and Jeffrey Cohen, have told CBS 11 that at various times, Akram became agitated and pointed the gun right at them.

While all of the hostages escaped unharmed, agents said the outcome could have been far worse.

Page also testified that Williams admitted to routinely offering to be a fence for stolen items and that he had previously sold guns on the street 10 to 15 times because he needed the money.

After the hearing, Williams’ common-law wife said he did sell this gun to Akram, but she denied he sold others. “What they said was not true. He doesn’t sell guns. He sold that gun. $150 for a gun? Come on now.”

Williams’ attorney Suzi Vanegas said in court that he didn’t realize Akram would hold people hostage and that everything was falling onto her client.

But the judge said she believed Williams is a flight risk and a danger to the community, because of his criminal history of being convicted of four felonies, and for possessing a firearm, when he knew it was illegal for him to do so.

Jones said she believes prosecutors are trying to railroad Williams. “He’s a good person, he takes care of his family.”

Williams pleaded not guilty last week and his trial is set for April 11.