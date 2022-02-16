RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rylan and Rustan Griffen have been playing basketball together since they were little kids, but that time is coming to an end – hopefully not without a state title.
Rylan, a senior, is set to play his college basketball at Alabama next season.
Rustan, a sophomore, will carry on the family legacy.
Known as RG3, Rylan knows show special it would be to lead Richardson to its first state title in basketball in school history.
Rustan, known as Rus, would forever cherish doing it side by side with his big brother.
Together, they lead the #1 ranked team in the nation into a post-season run they will never forget.