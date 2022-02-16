AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured $1.167 billion for the state out of the $26 billion opioid agreement with the three major pharmaceutical distributors in the U.S. – Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp., and AmerisourceBergen.

The companies were sued for their role in creating and fueling the nationwide opioid epidemic.

This is the fifth statewide opioid settlement that the office has finalized for Texas. “Pharmaceutical companies that have been at the root of the problem must be involved in not only changing their business practices to keep this tragic epidemic from taking more lives in the future, but also by providing treatment for those currently still struggling with opioid addiction,” Paxton said.

Counting this settlement, Texas has secured more than $1.89 billion to date from the makers and distributors of opioids.

“Texans have been devastated by the opioid crisis and it is important that this settlement is proportioned fairly among the communities that need it most,” Paxton said.

The agreement will largely track the terms of the Global Prescription Opioid Litigation Settlement Agreement that 52 states and territories signed onto in a July 23, 2021 settlement.

“Dallas County is proud of both its leadership and collaborative role in securing badly needed monies to combat the opioid epidemic in our communities and those throughout Texas,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “As a result of the work done to hold opioid drug companies accountable for their misconduct in fueling this epidemic, over $1.8 billion will be flowing into Texas from drug companies, as well as $75 million worth of Narcan, a drug that saves lives by reversing opioid overdoses when administered in time.”

The Texas settlement money will primarily be used to fund opioid overdose treatment, prevention and education, for the next 18 years.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some 500,000 people died from overdoses involving opioids from 1999 to 2019.