NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas counties first reported seeing applications for mail-in ballots rejected in large numbers. Now, they say, the same thing is happening with the ballots themselves.

Thousands of North Texans traditionally vote by mail, with most of them eligible because they’re age 65 or older. A new state law in effect this year, though, has made the rules more stringent. Even getting a ballot is proving harder.

Dallas, Tarrant, and Denton Counties reported earlier this year they were rejecting at least 40% of requests for a mail-in ballot because many voters were using an application that didn’t request newly required information.

Dallas and Denton Counties both responded Tuesday to report those rejection rates have improved, dropping to roughly 12%. That still accounts for about 1,600 voters in Dallas County and 800 in Denton County who may not receive a ballot they requested, unless their applications are corrected by this Friday.

“We don’t want to reject them. We want to get your ballot to you,” said Denton County Elections Administrator, Frank Phillips. He’s seeing a similar problem now as ballots are returned. Many, he says, also don’t comply with the new state law.

“Twenty-five percent… that’s a large number. I mean, a quarter of those coming back right now are deficient in that manner,” said Phillips.

Dallas County likewise reports it’s had to return 26% of mail-in ballots. “Here’s where you put your driver’s license number. Here’s where you put the last four of your social,” said Phillips, demonstrating where voters need to include identifying information on the inside flap of the envelope their ballot goes inside. “I think they’re confused or they just miss it.”

Once the envelope is sealed with the flap down, the personal information remains hidden until an elections worker opens it.

The additional information required on the envelope was mandated by a hotly contested voting bill Republican state legislators spent two special sessions last summer working to get passed.

To ensure your ballot is counted, elections officials recommend you include both your driver’s license numbers and the last four digits of your social security number on the envelope to make sure at least one matches what’s in their records.

Although it’s optional, they also suggest you include a phone number and e-mail address so someone can reach you if there is a problem with your ballot.

Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet reported mail-in ballots there are just now starting to be reviewed, but application rejections had dipped as low as 3%.

Tarrant County has yet to respond to requests for information on mail-in ballots there.