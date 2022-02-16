COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was shot and killed in Coppell allegedly by a man who shot himself a short time later on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Coppell Police said the woman was shot shortly before 11:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Houston Street.
Witnesses told police they saw a man running from the scene.
He was later found nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
He was rushed to the hospital. His condition it not yet known.
There is no word on a motive or what the relationship was between the pair.
Names are not yet being released.
Police said the investigation is in its early stages.