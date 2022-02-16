CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Coppell Police, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Murder, self-inflicted gunshot

COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was shot and killed in Coppell allegedly by a man who shot himself a short time later on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Coppell Police said the woman was shot shortly before 11:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Houston Street.

Witnesses told police they saw a man running from the scene.

He was later found nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital. His condition it not yet known.

There is no word on a motive or what the relationship was between the pair.

Names are not yet being released.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages.

CBSDFW.com Staff