PALO PINTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – People living in the Cliffs Resort on Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto are currently under a boil water notice.

Midway Water Utilities said the notice comes amid a loss of pressure due to power outage from the storm. Due to high turbidity, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said everyone who lives there should boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).

Children, seniors, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Anyone with questions regarding this notice, may contact Southwest Water Company at 1.866.654.7992 or TXcustomercare@swwc.com.