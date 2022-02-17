CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Corsicana High School student was arrested Thursday, Feb. 17 for allegedly bringing a gun to campus.
Corsicana ISD said around 11:00 a.m. someone reported a gun in a student’s backpack.
The campus was immediately put on lockdown.
Campus administrators and CISD police officers began searching, but no gun was found in the backpack.
After interrogating students and a thorough search, CISD Police and administrators located a gun hidden in a classroom.
CISD said all students and staff are safe.
No other details have been released.