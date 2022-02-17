CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Corsicana High School, Corsicana ISD, DFW News, gun in school, student arrested

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Corsicana High School student was arrested Thursday, Feb. 17 for allegedly bringing a gun to campus.

Corsicana ISD said around 11:00 a.m. someone reported a gun in a student’s backpack.

The campus was immediately put on lockdown.

Campus administrators and CISD police officers began searching, but no gun was found in the backpack.

After interrogating students and a thorough search, CISD Police and administrators located a gun hidden in a classroom.

CISD said all students and staff are safe.

No other details have been released.

CBSDFW.com Staff