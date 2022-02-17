Rain Clearing As Cold Front Moves Into North Texas And Temperatures Drop The rain is clearing out to the east leaving clouds, windy conditions and tumbling temperatures in its wake. A strong cold front is making its way through North Texas.

Megadrought In Parts Of Texas, American West Worsens To Driest In 1,200 YearsAccording to a new study, the megadrought in parts of Texas and the American West deepened so much last year that it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years.