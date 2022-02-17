DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police say they’re searching for two men who killed Anthony Hobbs, 25, on Feb. 16.
Hobbs was found in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at 10:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Churchill Way.
Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Hobbs to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police said the suspects fled the scene in a small dark-colored sedan, possibly a Honda Civic. Detectives said they believe robbery was the motive.
The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Abel Lopez, at 214-671-3676 or by email at abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.