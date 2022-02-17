DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of Fort Worth ISD students were given the surprise of a lifetime, while attending a college basketball game in Dallas Thursday night, Feb. 17.

“This will be something that builds and it’s something that is a part of our community, this is our new admissions philosophy,” Paul Quinn College President Michael Sorrell said.

Staff with Paul Quinn College and Fort Worth ISD call this life-changing to be able to partner and reward high school students who have worked so hard.

“I came here for a college experience, to see hands on what college is all about,” Eastern Hills High School student Ke’shawn Rubell said.

The day started off as a college tour for Fort Worth students like Rubell, quickly turned into a meaningful moment.

“I was looking for more HBCUs to apply to and I’ve been accepted into one,” O.D Wyatt High School student Trenton Gardner said.

Gardner was one of the more than 400 students who were given college acceptance letters from Paul Quinn College, a private Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Dallas.

“I was surprised,” Rubell said. “I was because it is hard for some people to get accepted into colleges and knowing that I really want to go to college, like that is great.”

All 408 students have at least a 3.0 grade point average and attended one of these five different Fort Worth ISD high schools: Dunbar, Eastern Hills, Wyatt, Young Men’s Leadership Academy and Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

“We unrealistically expect students from under resourced communities, who are first generation students to be hero’s and we put pressure on them when we should be looking for ways to be more inclusive,” Sorrell said.

Many students said they are excited to have the option to attend college and still be close to home.

“Relived our students the question of what do I do after high school,” Fort Worth ISD’s Jerry Moore said.

The icing on the cake for some students. The rich culture that comes with attending an HBCU.

“Being accepted into an HBCU, it really connects you to our culture and makes you feel happy and you can enjoy your experience here,” Gardner said.

“A lot of people don’t go to college where I’m from,” Rebell said. “I’ll be the first one,” he said when talking about his family.

Each student is also given acceptance for two family members who may want to attend, too.

“I was actually going to surprise my mother and let her know someone else can come to college with me,” Rubell said.

The students we spoke to said no firm decision has been made yet, but they’re excited to share the good news with their families.

Moving forward every Fort Worth ISD senior who has at least a 3.0 GPA will also be accepted at Paul Quinn College.