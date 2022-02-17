NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — According to AAA Texas, the gas price average in the state is $3.22 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is seven cents more than from this day last week and is 99 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.51 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.09 per gallon.

Drivers pulling up to the pump in Dallas are paying an average $3.28 a gallon for regular unleaded and the price is the same for folks filling up in Arlington and Fort Worth.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.52, which is four cents more when compared to this day last week.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, demand for gasoline in the U.S. dropped week-to-week by 6%. However, demand remains strong as weekly the regional fuel supply is decreasing along with Gulf Coast refinery utilization.

“Strong demand, tightening supplies and crude oil remaining above $90 per barrel will not alleviate the pain Texas drivers are feeling at the gas pump,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “The cost to fill up an average tank is approximately $45.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the 6th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.