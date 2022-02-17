DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than two years after Fire Station 41 in Northwest Dallas was destroyed by a tornado, work has finally begun on a temporary replacement intended to provide fire department services to the Preston Royal neighborhood in the short term.

This week, the city reported the station’s permanent replacement, initially scheduled to open next month, is now expected to be complete in February of 2023.

The temporary structure a block away first set to go into service last summer is now on track to be done in May.

“It seems to be taking a very long time,” noted council member Cara Mendelsohn during a briefing in December of 2021.

A design plan for the temporary station appears similar to one in Fort Worth with a trailer for firefighters and a domed tent providing cover for the fire truck.

Fort Worth says it approved, constructed, and outfitted its temporary station in three months.

“This is the fastest way we could get protection out here,” said Mike Drivdahl, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Fire Department in a January interview.

In Dallas, meanwhile, neighbors say it’s only been within the last two weeks they noticed any construction at all at the site where a temporary station will go.

The city says work is occurring on a fence, underground utilities, and grading.

“We have had some challenges that were unanticipated, mainly from our ability to comply with the required standards,” said Dallas Assistant City Manager Jon Fortune, when asked about the project at a Public Safety Committee meeting.

Records repeatedly show the city has cited “permitting requirements” for the delays, calling them “unforeseen” and “pertaining to the temporary housing”.

“It’s our first time ever building a temporary fire station,” said Fire Chief Dominique Artis in December.

The fire department has considered building additional ones.

“DFR is exploring the concept of placing temporary modular fire stations in locations that have been forced to relocate,” read a February 2020 memo to the city’s public safety committee.

In addition to Fire Station 41, the memo listed Station 19, which suffered roof damage in June 2019 storm, and Station 46, which was undergoing renovation and has since reopened.