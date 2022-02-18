Pleasant Friday Leads To Sunny Weekend Before Possible Frozen Precipitation Next Week We follow up a beautiful Friday with another cold night. Temperatures are a touch warmer Saturday morning but still in the lower 30s.

Is Winter Weather On The Way To North Texas Again?The trends are showing an airmass that's getting colder and colder. Just like last time, they're picking up the event - but the severity or how cold it may be remains to be seen.