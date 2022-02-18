DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Jackson Prince knows that whenever he steps on the court for the two-time defending state champion Duncanville Panthers there are those who can’t help but do a doubletake.

The junior guard says, “It doesn’t matter than I’m the only white kid on the team. I got out there and do it and know what I can do so we can go out there and win games. That’s what’s most important.”

In fact, Jackson is the only white player that’s been a part of Duncanville’s boy basketball program over the last four years.

Senior forward Davion Sykes says Jackson is, “… a great person. One of the best people I’ve been around my life. Honestly, we treat him the same as everybody else. He’s one of our brothers. He’s been around the program a long time too.”

Players aren’t the only ones who think highly of Jackson. “He’s a special kid. We love him. He’s part of the family for sure,” explained Duncanville head Coach David Peavy.

Jackson looks at it from almost an organic perspective. “When you have a family like this, the only thing we know is blood — on and off the court,” he said. “It never becomes an issue… never has been an issue because we have similar goals in mind.”

So why does he have the same bounce in his step as the rest of his teammates? The truth is, he’s just like them.

When it comes to things that matter, including a commitment to do whatever it takes to win, Jackson says, “We’re not just about basketball. We’re about integrity and that comes in the classroom as well. Straight A’s and hitting the books is just as important as our performance on the court.”

In the arena of education, Jackson isn’t the only one standing out at Duncanville High. Athletic Academic Advisor Tameka Butts said, “Ninety-percent of our basketball student-athletes have a 3.0 or higher. When you look at what they’re doing on the court, you can see that transcends into the classroom.”

And Jackson is certainly part of that equation, having recently received a prestigious AP honors academic award. Butts proudly explained that, “Jackson Prince is currently the number one rated student in class of 2023. If things stay the same, he will be crowned the valedictorian of 2023.”

Jackson admits his achievements haven’t been the easiest and says he works really hard. “I’ve been taught from a young age to work hard, keep my head up, have confidence in myself, and just keep going.”

And while it’s a slam dunk for Duncanville to make another magical post season run, when you see Jackson Prince don’t focus on the obvious thing that makes him stand out. Because he’s a great example of the story of life… despite our various differences, we will always have more in common than you can imagine.

Speaking of his teammates Jackson said plainly, “We accept each other for who we are and we make it work. Some days it’s not perfect, other days it couldn’t be better. But I’m extremely thankful to God and my teammates that I’m in the position that I am today because I wouldn’t change it for the world.”