FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s going to be a gorgeous weekend and Texas will be doing Texas things.

What does that mean?

It means that, once again, we’ll experience three of four seasons all in one week.

We’ll see high temperatures go from the 50s Friday, Feb. 18, 60s Saturday, 70s on Sunday and 80s on Monday.

Then the arctic front comes through on Tuesday which knocks our highs into the mid and upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday with the possibility of sleet and ice. Lovely.

THIS WEEKEND:

Sunny and mild. It’ll become breezy on Sunday which will only enhance the fire danger with the low humidity and dew points and severe drought ongoing around the area.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will be in the 80s (!!!) before our arctic front moves through Tuesday afternoon.

Temps will fall in the evening–all the way down to below freezing by Wednesday morning. This is where things become interesting.

Models are borderline on a winter weather event–not nearly the slam dunk the last winter storm was. So I don’t have many details for you right now other than we’ll continue to watch it.

Temperatures are borderline. So a few degrees warmer than forecast, we get rain. A few degrees cold, we get a winter storm.

IMPACTS:

As it stands right now, this coming winter weather event does not appear to be as impactful as what we saw two weeks ago.

However, we also know that ice is ice and whether it’s a thin glaze or a crippling ice storm, the results on the roadway are the same: slick.

So we’ll need to watch that carefully, especially Wed, Thurs and Friday mornings.

The favored precipitation type right now appears to be cold rain, sleet and freezing rain.

Wednesday and Thursday appear to be the most impactful days with Wednesday evening, overnight Wednesday and all day Thursday being the “main event.”

We’ll know much more by Sunday or Monday.

Enjoy the gorgeous weekend. It will really be a nice one!