FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Grand Jury indicted Jason Alan Thornburg on Friday, Feb. 18, in the May 21, 2021 death of his roommate, Mark Jewell, 61.

Thornburg, 41, faces up to life in prison for murder and arson.

Thornburg was also indicted in December 2021 on capital murder charges in the deaths of David Lueras, Lauren Phillips and Maricruz Mathis.

Their dismembered bodies were found in a burning Fort Worth dumpster on Sept. 22, 2021.

Questions have been raised about Thornburg’s fitness to stand trial.

He has stated the murders of Phillips, Mathis, and Luera were “human sacrifices” and that his purpose in life was to serve God and help people.

He has also said he wanted to be a missionary.

Yet despite Thornburg’s apparent fervor for religion, his criminal activities have been described as “pure evil” and sadistic.

He claims he was called by God to perform human sacrifices.

Thornburg shared a hotel room with Luera and even spoke at Jewell’s funeral.

It is not currently known what, if any, relationship he had to Phillips and Mathis.