ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A highway sign and the pole it is connected to fell onto U.S. Highway 75 near Stacy Road on Friday afternoon, Feb. 18.
It happened shortly after 3:00 p.m.
CBS 11’s Taryn Jones tweeted video from the ground:
All but one lane on the northbound side was blocked off until shortly before 4:30 p.m..
A TxDOT maintenance crew got the sign out of the roadway.
Traffic was backed up as a result.
There are no reports of injuries as it does not appear any vehicles were struck.
TxDOT said it’s not yet clear how this happened.