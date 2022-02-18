CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A highway sign and the pole it is connected to fell onto U.S. Highway 75 near Stacy Road on Friday afternoon, Feb. 18.

It happened shortly after 3:00 p.m.

CBS 11’s Taryn Jones tweeted video from the ground:

All but one lane on the northbound side was blocked off until shortly before 4:30 p.m..

A TxDOT maintenance crew got the sign out of the roadway.

Traffic was backed up as a result.

There are no reports of injuries as it does not appear any vehicles were struck.

TxDOT said it’s not yet clear how this happened.

