Enjoy The Warm Weekend! Wintry Weather Returns Next WeekThis weekend will feel a lot like spring with clear skies and highs in the 80s. But by midweek, we'll see another arctic blast hit North Texas. Thankfully, it appears at the moment that it won't be as impactful, but our First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on it.

18 minutes ago

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Calls For 'Eliminating Tenure At All Public Universities In Texas'Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said after a press conference on Feb. 18 that if he is reelected this November, he will prioritize eliminating tenure from public universities in Texas.

27 minutes ago

Highway Sign Down On Northbound US Hwy 75 In Allen; 1 Lane OpenAll but one lane on the northbound side was blocked off. Traffic was backed up as a result.

32 minutes ago