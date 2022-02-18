Suspect Arrested In Shooting Of 4-Year-Old Girl In Haltom City Following Business Dispute With Her Father Jesus Vela-Alferez, 46, was taken into custody without incident at a home in Fort Worth soon after the shooting, Haltom City Police said.

Fire Danger This Weekend, Wintry Weather Possible For North Texas Middle Of Next WeekAs it stands right now, this coming winter weather event does not appear to be as impactful as what we saw two weeks ago.