WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) — The impending departure of 30 House Democrats who aren’t seeking reelection and congressional redistricting after the 2020 Census have created challenging conditions for Democrats hoping to hold onto their slim majorities in Congress in the midterm elections in November. Republicans are confident they’ll retake the House, and they have hopes of flipping the 50-50 Senate their way, too. Nonetheless, Congressman Colin Allred, Democrat of Texas, thinks it’s too early for his party to give up.
