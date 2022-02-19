FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time, dogs were allowed in the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and many people took advantage of the cool opportunity.
The Fort Botanic Garden and the Botanical Research Institute of Texas partnered up on a new adventure with Dog Days.
Amanda Whitlock, an assistant customer service manager at the Botanic Garden, said, “Humans are very important but we also know that pets are very important to everybody so we want to make sure that everybody’s welcome here.”
It's a way for residents and their four-legged best friends to explore the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. There's many sights, including the Fuller Garden, Rose Garden, and Japanese Garden.
Gary Branch, a dog owner, said, “It’s good to get him out in the beauty and just enjoy life and see what nature has to offer. Jackson is a cancer survivor and he went through 18 rounds of radition and an amputation.”
Folks also had the opportunity to adopt a furry friend, too.
The Garden and BRIT plan to hold more Dog Days this year. These events will take place on weekends in May, July, August, and November.
People who decide to bring their dogs will have to keep them leashed at all times and pay an additional $5 charge.