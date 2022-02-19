CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 18.

Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory.

Dallas won its second straight game and fourth in the last five. The Blackhawks dropped their second straight.

Oettinger made 34 saves in regulation and earned his eighth career shootout, and first this season.

The 37-year-old Fleury made a handful of impressive saves among his 27 stops in regulation, getting credit for his 71st career shutout and fourth of the season.

Meanwhile, Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn was fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after squirting water from the bench into the face of an opponent.

The fine was announced by the NHL a day after Benn squirted water at Blackhawks wing MacKenzie Entwistle as he skated past the Dallas bench late in the third period .

That came right after Entwistle had been checked hard into the boards by Michael Raffl near the Stars bench.

The $5,000, the maximum allowed under hockey’s collective bargaining agreement, goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

