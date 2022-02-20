COLLEYVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Many North Texans are upset after finding anti-Semitic and racially-charged flyers inside bags weighed down with rocks that were found on driveways across the metroplex this morning.

Police are investigating reports that flyers covered with anti-Semitic material were dropped on driveways in Colleyville and Garland this weekend.

Yesterday, residents in the Springpark neighborhood near Jupiter and Campbell in Garland told CBS 11 producers that unknown individuals had dropped the flyers earlier that day. The flyers made false claims about Jewish people meant to incite fear and hate, repeating claims commonly identified as anti-Semitic tropes.

A web address found on the flyers is known to be associated with anti-Semitic hate groups known for dropping similar fliers across several states, including Texas.

Similar flyers were found today in Colleyville, where in January a man who repeated many of the same anti-Semitic tropes took a synagogue hostage for several hours.

The synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, said in a statement today:

Following a harrowing ordeal at our congregation on Jan. 15, where four congregants were held hostage, several of our members today received anti-Semitic flyers in their respective driveways. We understand that the Colleyville Police Department and the FBI are investigating, and their involvement brings comfort. We are hopeful that the individual(s) responsible will be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Circulating hate speech cannot be taken lightly. Unfortunately, anti-Semitism is a reality in the United States and around the world. Each of us has a responsibility to root out hate, and work towards building a community where all belong and all can thrive.

Colleyville Police also released a statement, saying they are in contact with the FBI about the flyers.

“The Colleyville Police Department is aware of anti-Semitic and white separatist materials distributed in clear sandwich bags to driveways around the city overnight. We have been in contact with the FBI and are investigating as a Hate Crime. Anyone with video of a potential suspect vehicle, please call our non-emergency number to report 817-743-4522,” the statement read.

Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton likewise condemned the actions, and noted it appeared to be part of a wider effort targeting cities across the country:

In what appears to be a coordinated effort in cities across the country, anti-Semitic and other racist materials were distributed in clear sandwich bags to parts of our city overnight. I am saddened that individuals chose to bring this intolerance to Colleyville. These viewpoints do not reflect those I find in our community members. Our citizens have consistently chosen to love and support one another, no matter their religious beliefs or heritage. The City unequivocally denounces hate in any form – it has no place in our city.

The flyers in Colleyville, like those found in Garland, made anti-Semitic claims and linked to the same website.

Police said they have not received any reports of property damage are are continuing to investigate the incident as a hate crime.