SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Senior night was a night to remember for the Lady Dragons of Southlake Carroll, thanks to an inspirational story that has triggered the hashtag #MayaStrong.
In a district championship season that saw leading scorer Camryn Tade connect on a memorable three quarter court buzzer beater and freshman Milania Jordan and the Lady Dragon defense shut out North Crowley for the whole first half of a bi-district win to open the playoffs, as Bill Jones shows us, the most significant shot of the season was delivered by the least likely teammate.