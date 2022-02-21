DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced Monday, Feb. 21, the COVID-19 threat level in the county has dropped from red to orange, also known as, “stay home, stay safe” to “extreme caution.”
Judge Jenkins explained on Twitter, the Public Health Committee recommended the change.
The Public Health Committee recommends a move from 🔴 to 🟠 but stresses the need for vaccination, boosting,masking and distancing.
We believes that Dallas County has made tremendous progress and that the case counts are decreasing but our transmission risk is high. Hence,…
— Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) February 21, 2022
The committee continues to stress the need for vaccination, boosting, masking and distancing, Judge Jenkins said.
While COVID-19 case counts have been dropping in recent weeks, he said the transmission risk remains high.
COVID-19 daily cases average around 450 per day in Dallas County based on a seven-day rolling average, compared to 5,200 daily cases in early January.