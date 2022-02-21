CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Covid-19, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, DFW News, Public Health Committee

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced Monday, Feb. 21, the COVID-19 threat level in the county has dropped from red to orange, also known as, “stay home, stay safe” to “extreme caution.”

Judge Jenkins explained on Twitter, the Public Health Committee recommended the change.

The committee continues to stress the need for vaccination, boosting, masking and distancing, Judge Jenkins said.

While COVID-19 case counts have been dropping in recent weeks, he said the transmission risk remains high.

COVID-19 daily cases average around 450 per day in Dallas County based on a seven-day rolling average, compared to 5,200 daily cases in early January.

CBSDFW.com Staff