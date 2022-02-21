Temperatures In The 80s Before Arctic Front Brings Wintry Precipitation To North TexasHere's hoping that everyone enjoyed the beautiful weather over the weekend and plan to do the same today because big changes are on the way.

A Full Slate Of Weather To Watch In North Texas This WeekIn your typical North Texas tradition, we'll have different weather each day of the coming week.

Fire Continues To Be The Big Story This Weekend, But Rain & Ice Are On The HorizonIn the words of James Taylor: "I've seen fire and I've seen rain" - and maybe some ice. All three could be issues this week.