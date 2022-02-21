FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Members of the public who want to see what the Fort Worth ISD school board does at its next meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22, will have to be there in person.

The board will no longer stream its meetings live. They will be posted online the next day.

It also changed the location of the meetings and added new guidelines for people who attend.

One of the school district’s recently refurbished buildings is going to be the new home for the school board meetings.

It’s the Teaching & Learning Center (TLC) at 1050 Bridgewood Drive.

It’s an open space with more room for more people and Board President Tobi Jackson told CBS 11, after watching crowded meetings with standing room only, she felt strongly about making the move.

The new location is also 12 miles from where the meetings were before, in a different part of the city.

The board also moved the public comment portion of the meetings regarding items not on the agenda, to the very end of the meeting.

Guidelines for decorum have doubled to about a dozen.

Frequent critics of the district think the changes are aimed at them.

“We get 60 seconds per month to speak to our school board, and they’re going to push us off to 9, 10, 11, 12 o’clock at night? That is absolutely letting parents know they do not care to try to be transparent or work with us on our children’s education,” said FWISD parent Hollie Plemons.

District representatives did not comment on Monday.

Jackson told CBS 11 the board would assess the next meeting and move forward in steps.