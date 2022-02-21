NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The North Texas Food Bank just got a lot of help with their efforts to feed the hungry. The food bank received a $10.5 million donation from the Perot family.

A portion of the money is earmarked to support the food bank’s annual operating expenses, but the majority of the money is going to the Feeding North Texas Foundation — which works with a network of partner agencies that help feed the hungry across North Texas.

“The pandemic both exposed and amplified food insecurity in our region. So, in response to that the North Texas Food Bank launched the Nourish North Texas Vision. It not only provides food for today but hope for tomorrow to reduce some of the barriers for food access,” explained NTFB Chief External Affairs Officer Erica Yaeger. “The Perot’s generous gift of $10.5 million will fund an endowment so we can ensure, that regardless of the economic landscape, that we’re able to provide access to food for those who need it but it’s also to help cover the increased costs right now due to the elevated need.”

The Nourish North Texas campaign is a three-year effort to raise $500 million in funds and food.

“We’re able to partner with traditional and non-traditional partners alike to make sure that they’re able to use food to then provide wraparound services to those that they serve such as job training, financial literacy, housing assistance, healthcare because we know the barriers to food security tend to be economic stability, health and education,” Yaeger said.

The multi-million dollar donation is one of the largest contributions in the food bank’s 40-year history.

This isn’t the first major contribution made to the NTFB by the Perot family. In 2018, the food bank opened the Perot Family Campus – a facility that houses food distribution, volunteer operations, office space and a community learning garden. The campus was named in honor of the Perot family for their lead gift to the Stop Hunger, Build Hope capital campaign.