KENNEDALE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A ruptured water line forced Kennedale ISD’s James A. Arthur Intermediate School to shut down on Monday, Feb. 21 and likely for quite a while.

Several inches of water flooded hallways and classrooms when the line burst on Saturday.

“It was pretty awful, there was water everywhere,” said Kennedale ISD School Board Member Sean Glovier.

Glovier went to the school on Saturday to check out the damage for himself, “There was water coming out all along the walls of the newer addition of this building so it was pretty shocking.”

Monday afternoon, restoration crews were still cleaning out the school, bricks collapsed on the back side of the building where water also spewed out.

The faulty line cracked open to foundation of the school.

“That lifted up the concrete underneath and so I don’t know that we will be back in anytime soon,” said Kennedale ISD Superintendent Chad Gee.

Gee said water flooded 8 classrooms, a counselors room and a conference room on the first floor but not everything is a complete loss.

“Right now we’re just trying to figure out our best plan moving forward of where we need to place our students,” said Gee.

“I imagine we’ll look at rehousing on potential campuses or possibly doing portables, now none of these options are going to be good,” added Glovier.

An emergency meeting was held at 6:00 p.m. Monday to go over plans to figure out next steps going forward.