DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Four arrests have been made in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed a teenage girl last month, Dallas police announced Tuesday.
Crystal Rodriguez, 17, was struck by a bullet while sleeping inside her Reynolds Avenue home just before 2:30 a.m. Jan. 11. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later passed away.
Suspects Josue Daniel Moreno, 17, Oscar Manuel Castanon, 19, Jaquelyn Renae Gade Garcia, 20, and Jesus Garcia Castanon, 27, were arrested Tuesday morning by the US Marshals North Texas Task Force and have all been charged with murder.
Dallas Police Chief Garcia tweeted that he was glad he was there to witness it.
Thankful for the tremendous and tireless work by @DallasPD homicide.This morning,while most were sleeping,arrest warrants were served for murder by the US Marshalls North Texas Taskforce for the senseless killing of a 17 yr old,while she slept. I’m glad I was there to witness it. https://t.co/YC6Yl946fY
— Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) February 23, 2022
The motive regarding the shooting has not been released at this time.