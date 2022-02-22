TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the key election contests March 1 is the Democratic primary for the 30th Congressional District.

Nine candidates are vying for this open seat after Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson announced she will retire at the end of her term at the end of the year.

CBS News reports during early voting, more than 11,000 Democratic primary ballots have already been cast in this district.

While this is a crowded Democratic field, it is State Representative Jasmine Crockett who received the endorsement from Congresswoman Johnson.

While she has appeared in an ad for Crockett, the candidate said she’s also running on her record. “I’ve been voted freshman of the year by at least three different organizations. I’ve also been recognized as one of the most effective legislators in Austin and this all came after one year.”

Another candidate, Jane Hope Hamilton has received her own endorsements from Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price, former Dallas Mayor and Ambassador Ron Kirk, and Congressman Marc Veasey of Fort Worth.

She also pointed to her political experience.

“I have worked in the U.S. House Rules Committee. That is the last stop before any bill gets to the House floor. I’ve worked on the U.S. House Democratic caucus. That’s where Democrats to align around priorities and align their messaging,” she said.

Records from the Federal Election Commission show through Feb. 9, the Democratic candidates have raised nearly $1.3 million.

Hamilton has raised the most at $377,793.

Abel Mulugheta has brought in $323,461, followed by Crockett who has raised $255,931.

Jessica Mason has brought in $241,093.

There are also two third-party groups that are set to spend a total of $1,659,000 in TV ads for Crockett in the DFW market.

Those organizations include Web3 Forward and Protect Our Future.

On its website, Web3 Forward says it supports candidates who work to give U.S. based blockchain innovators a clearer regulatory and legal framework.

Matthew Wilson, Political Science Professor at SMU said, “I definitely see Jasmine Crockett as the front runner.”

But despite her advantages in the primary, Wilson said he doesn’t believe Crockett will win out right Tuesday night and will be forced into a runoff with Hope Hamilton.

“Having nine candidates in the race makes it really difficult for one person to secure 50% of the vote in this first round,” he said.

Any primary run-off will be held Tuesday, May 24.

There are six candidates running in the Republican primary, but this seat is all but certain to remain in the Democrats’ column in November.