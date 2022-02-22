DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) —The animals at the Dallas Zoo leave behind a lot of waste, and rather than sending it to a landfill, the zoo decided to take a more environmentally friendly approach. Zoo poo.
The Dallas Zoo has announced they are partnering with Fort Worth-based company Silver Creek Materials to introduce the new product. It posted the announcement of their partnership on Feb. 21 on Facebook.
According to the post, the compost is rich in nutrients and perfect for potted plants, growing gardens, and landscaping.
Zoo Poo will be available for purchase at the Dallas Zoo gift shop, and a portion of proceeds will go toward conservation efforts in Texas and across the world.
The zoo also estimates that with the Zoo Poo partnership they were able to divert one million pounds of herbivore waste that was destined for a landfill in 2021.