NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday as winter precipitation is expected in North Texas.
WHAT TO EXPECT WEDNESDAY?
- Drizzle and freezing drizzle overnight Wednesday
- Coverage to be spotty and light in most of North Texas throughout the day
- Some pockets of heavy sleet in northwest (and potentially southeast) counties before sunrise and in early AM hours.
WHAT TO EXPECT WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY?
- More widespread freezing rain/sleet
- Some areas with heavier bursts of freezing rain/sleet
- More widespread impacts, including Thursday morning commutes
Ahead of the winter weather, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has been ordered to increase readiness of the State Emergency Operations Center (SOC).
The Texas Department of Transportation is also pretreating major roads around the state and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is readying vehicles with four-wheel drive and aviation teams.READ MORE: Super Bowl Ad Grows Interest In Cryptocurrency, But How Safe Is It?
“The State of Texas is taking action to prepare our communities and equip first responders and local officials with necessary resources to respond and address severe winter weather in the coming days,” Governor Abbott said in a press release Tuesday. “As we continue to monitor weather conditions, Texans are encouraged to heed the guidance of local officials and stay mindful of changing weather conditions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”
DFW International Airport has since canceled 632 Wednesday flights and Southwest has canceled 85 flights out of Dallas Love Field Airport. Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) also suspended all rail operations starting Wednesday due to the impending weather.
Dozens of schools have subsequently announced delays and/or closures ahead of Wednesday.MORE NEWS: Police: 4 Arrests Made In Drive-By Shooting Death Of 17-Year-Old Dallas Girl
Dallas ISD will remain open for classes but has canceled all after-school activities. Fort Worth ISD will also remain open but has canceled all outdoor activities.