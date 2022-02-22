NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – There are more than 420 sites in the US National Park System, but only 63 carry the “National Park” title.

The most visited of those, Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee, welcomed a record-setting 14 million recreation visits in 2021. Zion, Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon are other top visitor draws.

But what about the least-visited headliners? Parks that might be especially wild or hard to reach but also uncrowded and largely undiscovered. Let’s take a peek at those.

Seven out of the 15 least-visited national parks are in Alaska and one is in Texas..

It’s no big surprise that a good chunk of the least-visited national parks are in the 49th state. Covering close to 665,000 square miles — much of it wild and often frozen — getting around the state can be challenging and there’s a lot of wilderness to see.

The least visited of the 63 national parks, Gates of the Arctic National Park & Preserve, contains no roads or trails and visitors must fly or hike into the park, according to the National Park Service.

It’s safe to say the people who accounted for its 7,362 recreation visits in 2021 were very committed to a wilderness experience. Denali National Park in Alaska, No. 13 among the least-visited parks, saw a whopping 229,521 visits by comparison.

Texas, Nevada, South Carolina and Minnesota parks also make the 15 least-visited list.

Here’s the list for a little trail-less-taken inspiration:

15 least-visited US National Parks in 2021

Gates of the Arctic National Park & Preserve, Alaska – 7,362 recreation visits National Park of American Samoa – 8,495 recreation visits Kobuk Valley National Park, Alaska – 11,540 recreation visits North Cascades National Park, Washington – 17,855 recreation visits Lake Clark National Park & Preserve, Alaska – 18,278 recreation visits Katmai National Park & Preserve, Alaska – 24,764 recreation visits Isle Royale National Park, Michigan – 25,844 recreation visits Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & Preserve, Alaska – 50,189 recreation visits Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida – 83,817 recreation visits Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve, Alaska – 89,768 recreation visits Great Basin National Park, Nevada – 144,875 recreation visits Congaree National Park, South Carolina – 215,181 recreation visits Denali National Park & Preserve, Alaska – 229,521 recreation visits Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota – 243,042 recreation visits Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Texas – 243,291 recreation visits

