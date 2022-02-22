CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Kyaira Nicole Williams, 25.

Kyaira Nicole Williams (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Williams was last seen in the 9700 block of Walnut Street on Feb. 21. She’s 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair with light brown tips and brown eyes.

Police said she may be in need of assistance.

Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts are asked to call police at (214) 671.4268.

