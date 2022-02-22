DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Kyaira Nicole Williams, 25.
Williams was last seen in the 9700 block of Walnut Street on Feb. 21. She's 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair with light brown tips and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts are asked to call police at (214) 671.4268.