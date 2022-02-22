SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Southlake Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a ring containing a woman’s son’s ashes. It was lost at Trader Joe’s on Feb. 18 around 2:30 p.m.
READ MORE: Experts: Hundreds Of Thousands Fall Victim To Income Tax Scams Every Year
The cremation ring is a custom 7/8th marquise diamond with two trillion diamonds on the side with a yellow gold band, according to Southlake police. Also missing is another 1.5 carat marquise solitaire ring with the band and setting totalling 3.5 carats.
The woman told police she parked on the top deck of the lot, on the side facing Victoria’s Secret about five parking spots from the front door. She removed her rings to put lotion on and wrapped them in her shirt while doing so. But she exited her black Ford Focus hatchback before putting them back on. Police said the rings likely fell out when she got out of her car.READ MORE: Bottom Falls Out Of Thermometer As Rounds Of Winter Precipitation Head Toward North Texas
By the time the woman reached the produce section inside the store, she realized the rings were gone.
She ran back outside and found one of the rings. A witness told the woman that he saw a man pick something up near her car… but police said no surveillance footage shows this.
Anyone who has information about the rings is encouraged to call police.MORE NEWS: 3 Men Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Now Found Guilty Of Hate Crimes