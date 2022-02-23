FIRST ALERT DFW: Things Are Quiet Now, But Second Wave Of Freezing Rain Hits OvernightWe aren't seeing a lot of precipitation at the moment, but the air and roads are cold. We'll see widespread and steady freezing rain overnight with serious travel impacts.

15 minutes ago

Fort Worth Crews Working Hard To Keep Roads As Safe As PossibleCrews are working 12 hour shifts the next couple days to watch and treat icy spots on the roadways with the major concern being elevated surfaces.

21 minutes ago

CLEAR Alert Cancelled For Missing Dallas Woman Kyaira Nicole WilliamsWilliams was last seen in the 9700 block of Walnut Street on Monday, Feb. 21.

27 minutes ago