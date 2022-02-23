DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities have cancelled a CLEAR Alert that was issued for Kyaira Nicole Williams, 25, of Dallas, on Tuesday, Feb 22.
Dallas Police have not yet said why it was cancelled.
Williams was last seen in the 9700 block of Walnut Street on Feb. 21.
A CLEAR Alert, which stands for Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert, is like an Amber Alert for adults and is used when law enforcement believes the missing person may be in immediate danger.
Police have not named a suspect in connection with Williams’ disappearance.
More to come.